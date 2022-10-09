(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Moldova's Party of Socialists (PSRM) condemned a hostile act against the Russian embassy in Chisinau and demanded that the government respond to the incident, according to a statement released by the party.

On Friday, a man threw firecrackers at the building of the Russian diplomatic mission in Chisinau and attempted to illegally enter the embassy complex. Later he was arrested. The embassy sent a note of protest to Moldova accusing its government of the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

"The Party of Socialists strongly condemns a provocative incident at the Russian embassy in Moldova.

The party demands that Moldova's government, foreign and interior ministries react to the incident in accordance with the law," the message published on Saturday read.

The party also said that lacking response from Moldovan officials to the hostile act against the embassy was a blatant violation of basic principles of international law, while "irresponsible rhetoric" of some politicians could foment extremism in the country.

The PSRM urged the government to ensure security of all diplomatic missions in Moldova.