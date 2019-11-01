Moldovan Socialist Party Will Not Back Vote of No Confidence in Prime Minister - Dodon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moldova's Socialist Party will not support a vote of no confidence in the government of Maia Sandu, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

Moldova's opposition Democratic Party proposed in parliament on October 17 a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu due to her alleged professional incompetence.

"The Socialist Party will not back the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu. We have some objections to certain ministries. It is not about people working there, but about the institutions' work. I think the Socialist Party will offer certain motions on the issue," Dodon said, as reported by RTR Moldova tv channel.

To pass the no confidence motion, at least 51 lawmakers out of 101 need to vote in favor of it. The Democratic Party has 30 votes.

Sandu was elected prime minister following an acute political crisis in the Moldovan government in June. After none of the major parties gained a majority in the February parliamentary elections, Sandu's pro-EU ACUM bloc finally formed a coalition with Dodon's pro-Russian Socialist Party and after some political confrontation forced out of power the Democratic Party government.