UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Socialist Party Will Not Back Vote Of No Confidence In Prime Minister - Dodon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Moldovan Socialist Party Will Not Back Vote of No Confidence in Prime Minister - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moldova's Socialist Party will not support a vote of no confidence in the government of Maia Sandu, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday.

Moldova's opposition Democratic Party proposed in parliament on October 17 a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu due to her alleged professional incompetence.

"The Socialist Party will not back the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Maia Sandu. We have some objections to certain ministries. It is not about people working there, but about the institutions' work. I think the Socialist Party will offer certain motions on the issue," Dodon said, as reported by RTR Moldova tv channel.

To pass the no confidence motion, at least 51 lawmakers out of 101 need to vote in favor of it. The Democratic Party has 30 votes.

Sandu was elected prime minister following an acute political crisis in the Moldovan government in June. After none of the major parties gained a majority in the February parliamentary elections, Sandu's pro-EU ACUM bloc finally formed a coalition with Dodon's pro-Russian Socialist Party and after some political confrontation forced out of power the Democratic Party government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Moldova February June October TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tokyo, Moscow to Discuss Joint Activity on Kurils, ..

9 minutes ago

ETPB retrieves 29 acre, 6 kanal land in Pattoki

9 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive in city Lahore from Nov 4

9 minutes ago

Burn Prevention walk held by the administration of ..

9 minutes ago

US Looking Into New Islamic State Terror Leader, H ..

9 minutes ago

French Fighter Jets Strike at IS Tunnels in Northe ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.