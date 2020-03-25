Moldovan Socialists Ask for Parties' Budget Funds to Be Put Toward COVID-19 Fight

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The leader of the Moldovan Party of Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, on Wednesday suggested reallocating funds from the budget that are reserved for financing the parliamentary parties toward the country's COVID-19 response.

Per Moldovan law, political parties have the right to receive monthly financing from the state budget, depending on how the people vote during local and general elections. The overall sum cannot exceed 0.2 percent of the budget.

"As of now, it is necessary to urgently purchase protective equipment and medicine every day to fight against the coronavirus, which leads to spending that is not in the budget plan.

The Party of Socialists proposes to the commission on emergencies to consider the possibility of reviewing the law on party financing during the emergency. This will allow the state budget money to be used to replenish the fund for the fight against the coronavirus," Greceanii said during a press briefing.

She expressed hope that all parties that receive state funding would agree to support this initiative.

On March 17 the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended air traffic with all countries and also closed all land borders. Starting Wednesday, people over 63 years old are prohibited from unnecessarily going outside.