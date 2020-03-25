UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Socialists Ask For Parties' Budget Funds To Be Put Toward COVID-19 Fight

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Moldovan Socialists Ask for Parties' Budget Funds to Be Put Toward COVID-19 Fight

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The leader of the Moldovan Party of Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, on Wednesday suggested reallocating funds from the budget that are reserved for financing the parliamentary parties toward the country's COVID-19 response.

Per Moldovan law, political parties have the right to receive monthly financing from the state budget, depending on how the people vote during local and general elections. The overall sum cannot exceed 0.2 percent of the budget.

"As of now, it is necessary to urgently purchase protective equipment and medicine every day to fight against the coronavirus, which leads to spending that is not in the budget plan.

The Party of Socialists proposes to the commission on emergencies to consider the possibility of reviewing the law on party financing during the emergency. This will allow the state budget money to be used to replenish the fund for the fight against the coronavirus," Greceanii said during a press briefing.

She expressed hope that all parties that receive state funding would agree to support this initiative.

On March 17 the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended air traffic with all countries and also closed all land borders. Starting Wednesday, people over 63 years old are prohibited from unnecessarily going outside.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Budget Traffic Money March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

4 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

11 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

20 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

41 minutes ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.