Moldovan Socialists Demand Resignation Of Agriculture Minister Over Unfolding Food Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Activists from the opposition Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), which is headed by the former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, held a rally outside the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry in Chisinau, calling for the resignation of agriculture minister Viorel Gherciu for neglecting farmers' plight and failure to cope with the country's deteriorating food security situation, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, which unites PSRM and the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova and controls one third of the parliamentary seats, announced a series of mass protests across the country and urged other opposition parties and organizations to join. Later in the day, the eurosceptic Sor party confirmed its support for the demonstrations.

"It is unacceptable that an agrarian country (is facing a situation when) some products are not available and food security is threatened because the authorities stand idly. The ministry and the government are directly responsible for the prices and for the health of the people who are forced to stint on the food as they cannot afford it. Resign.," the PSRM lawmaker and deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture Radu Mudryak said at the rally.

He was supported by other protesters calling for Gherciu's resignation and introduction of price control measures.

According to Mudryak, the ministry has failed to fulfill its obligations in supporting farmers and consumers despite having the necessary leverage for this.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Western countries rolled out several packages of economic, political and financial sanctions against Moscow and barred Russian goods from entering and crossing the EU territories. Moldova, a country that have been importing nearly 50% of its products from Russia and Ukraine, was unintentionally hit by the conflict and restrictive policies imposed by the European Union.

Moldovan authorities have made attempts to alleviate the negative effects of the food crisis. Late February, the emergency commission abolished trade surcharges on poultry, frozen fish, beet sugar, pasta and other essential food products. On March 1, Chisinau banned export of wheat and sugar from the country. On Wednesday, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita directed the country's agriculture ministry to prepare a food security strategy aimed at addressing the food crisis.

