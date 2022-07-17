UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Socialists Fear Authorities Covertly Decided On Territory Reform - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 10:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Authorities in Moldova may have secretly made the decision to carry out an administrative and territorial reform, lawmaker and representative of the Socialist party Adela Raileanu said on Sunday.

 On July 15, Bucharest hosted the the Ministerial Conference of the Moldova Support Platform, which was attended by Romania, Germany, France and Moldova. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the donors pledged to support Moldova's territory reform.

"This weekend, the authorities have taught us another lesson of 'transparency'. On the internet we learned that our 'night government of darkness' is launching a new reform. The reform has not been publicly discussed, local public administration authorities do not know anything about it, the Congress of Local Authorities is unaware and so are the citizens. At the same time, it turns out that in the neighboring country a working group is already set up, which will determine the administrative structure of Moldova. As four universities were shut down in two weeks, the same way villages and districts will be wiped out without asking us," Raileanu wrote on her social media account.

Western creditors, including the International Monetary Fund, have repeatedly insisted that Moldova carries our an administrative and territorial reform. The previous government of the country, headed by Ion Chicu, developed compromise options, but had no time to consider them.

Last November, deputies from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova announced their intention to carry out administrative and territorial reform and begin to abolish some districts in 2022. The authorities have developed a number of strategies that provide for the elimination of districts and the creation of three regions: Northern, Central and Southern. In January 2022, the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Andrei Spinu, told the media that the existing administrative-territorial structure will remain until the fall of 2023.

