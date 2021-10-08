UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Socialists Rally Supporters To Demand President's Resignation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:05 PM

Moldova's Party of Socialists has called for a protest on Sunday to demand the president's resignation after the opposition-backed prosecutor general was arrested on corruption charges

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists has called for a protest on Sunday to demand the president's resignation after the opposition-backed prosecutor general was arrested on corruption charges.

"The only solution is protesting...

The only demand should be that the president, the government and the parliament all resign and that snap presidential and parliamentary elections be called," Igor Dodon, the party's leader, said on Friday.

Alexandr Stoianoglo was arrested on Tuesday on accusations of corruption, abuse of power and false declaration of assets. The next day, Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu appointed an acting prosecutor general, Dumitru Robu, who previously worked as a deputy head of the Chisinau prosecutor's office.

Stoianoglo, appointed under Dodon's presidency, denied the charges.

