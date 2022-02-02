UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Socialists Say Resignation Of Government Inevitable

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Moldovan Socialists Say Resignation of Government Inevitable

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The opposition Party of Socialists of Moldova believes that the resignation of the incumbent cabinet is inevitable in the future even if it will require mass protests, Vlad Batrincea, the executive secretary of the parliamentary faction, said on Tuesday.

"People are outraged by the living conditions into which they have been plunged, they are massively expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of power, this whole story will end with the resignation of the government and the resignation of the authorities, we do not see another scenario.

There may be different scenarios of how this will happen," Batrincea told the broadcaster Primul in Moldova.

The lawmaker went on to say that rallies would be an effective tool of the ongoing struggle, provided they are organized on a national level rather than by a single party.

In the past few years, Moldova has faced an economic meltdown, driven by political instability, effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis.

Related Topics

Energy Crisis Moldova May Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

57 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

1 hour ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

1 hour ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>