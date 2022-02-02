Moldovan Socialists Say Resignation of Government Inevitable

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The opposition Party of Socialists of Moldova believes that the resignation of the incumbent cabinet is inevitable in the future even if it will require mass protests, Vlad Batrincea, the executive secretary of the parliamentary faction, said on Tuesday.

"People are outraged by the living conditions into which they have been plunged, they are massively expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of power, this whole story will end with the resignation of the government and the resignation of the authorities, we do not see another scenario.

There may be different scenarios of how this will happen," Batrincea told the broadcaster Primul in Moldova.

The lawmaker went on to say that rallies would be an effective tool of the ongoing struggle, provided they are organized on a national level rather than by a single party.

In the past few years, Moldova has faced an economic meltdown, driven by political instability, effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis.