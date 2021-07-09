UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Socialists Say Right-Wing Parties Plan To Ignite Transnistria Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Moldovan Socialists Say Right-Wing Parties Plan to Ignite Transnistria Conflict

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Moldova's Socialist Party (PSRM) has accused right-wing parties of trying to limit the voting rights of the population of the country's breakaway region of Transnistria, and aggravating the conflict with Tiraspol in order to push their interests in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The authorities had initially planned to open 44 polling stations for the residents of Transnistria on territories controlled by Tiraspol, but later reduced their number 12. A crowd gathered in front of the country's Supreme Court to protest the decision earlier in the day.

"The right-wing parties actively defend the votes of the Moldovan diaspora, but, at the same time, do everything in their power to limit the right to vote of our citizens in Transnistria, even if it aggravates the conflict," Vlad Batrincea, PSRM's head in the parliament, told reporters after the protest.

He noted that the socialists and the communists have joined forces "to achieve justice."

The political alliance between the Communist Party and the PSMR was set up in May and is headed by the country's two ex-presidents ” the leader of the communists Vladimir Voronin, and the leader of the socialists, Igor Dodon.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December of last year. The parliament of the republic failed with two attempts to approve a new cabinet and was dissolved at the end of April. The snap parliamentary vote is now scheduled for July 11, with 22 parties and blocs and one independent candidate set to run.

