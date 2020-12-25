UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Socialists Want To Deepen Cooperation With Just Russia Party - Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

Moldovan Socialists Want to Deepen Cooperation With Just Russia Party - Leader

The leader of the Moldovan Socialist party and head of the country's parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said Friday that the party would like to strengthen cooperation with the political party A Just Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The leader of the Moldovan Socialist party and head of the country's parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said Friday that the party would like to strengthen cooperation with the political party A Just Russia.

Earlier in the day, Greceanii met with the party's leader, Sergei Mironov.

The two parties signed an agreement on cooperation in 2014.

"We have looked into expanding and deepening the interparty cooperation between the A Just Russia party and Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova," Greceanii wrote on Facebook.

The sides also discussed the political situation in both countries including, the snap general election in Moldova and the Russian general election next year.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Facebook Moldova Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid ..

55 seconds ago

CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove sno ..

2 minutes ago

Accused of minor girl's assault arrested: DPO

2 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Calls EU-UK Deal 'Great News, ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Attacks on Syria Undermine Regional Stabil ..

2 minutes ago

Ceremony held to pay homage to Quaid-e- Azam on hi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.