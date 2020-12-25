Moldovan Socialists Want to Deepen Cooperation With Just Russia Party - Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

The leader of the Moldovan Socialist party and head of the country's parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said Friday that the party would like to strengthen cooperation with the political party A Just Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The leader of the Moldovan Socialist party and head of the country's parliament, Zinaida Greceanii, said Friday that the party would like to strengthen cooperation with the political party A Just Russia.

Earlier in the day, Greceanii met with the party's leader, Sergei Mironov.

The two parties signed an agreement on cooperation in 2014.

"We have looked into expanding and deepening the interparty cooperation between the A Just Russia party and Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova," Greceanii wrote on Facebook.

The sides also discussed the political situation in both countries including, the snap general election in Moldova and the Russian general election next year.