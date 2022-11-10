Moldovan Special Forces Start Exercise With Armored Vehicles in North - Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Moldovan police's special force, known as Fulger, on Thursday started tactical military exercise with deployment of armored vehicles in the country's north bordering Ukraine, the General Police Inspectorate said.

"The exercise is part of a special status action plan of the Inspectorate. We urge citizens to remain calm," the statement read.

Drills like this take place regularly in order for the police to "maintain high alert level for rapid response," the statement read.

On October 31, debris of a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were opinions that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat.