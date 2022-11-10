UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Special Forces Start Exercise With Armored Vehicles In North - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Moldovan Special Forces Start Exercise With Armored Vehicles in North - Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Moldovan police's special force, known as Fulger, on Thursday started tactical military exercise with deployment of armored vehicles in the country's north bordering Ukraine, the General Police Inspectorate said.

"The exercise is part of a special status action plan of the Inspectorate. We urge citizens to remain calm," the statement read.

Drills like this take place regularly in order for the police to "maintain high alert level for rapid response," the statement read.

On October 31, debris of a rocket fell near the Moldovan settlement of Naslavcea on the border with Ukraine. There were opinions that the rocket had been shot down by Ukrainian air-defense units, but the Moldovan government blamed the incident on Russia and expelled a Russian diplomat.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Vehicles Alert October Border Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

11 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

1 hour ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.