Moldovan, Transnistrian Officials Agree To Meet On February 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian and Foreign Minister of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vitaly Ignatiev agreed to meet on February 28, the PMR Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Moldovan and Transnistrian political representatives had a phone call after Chisinau proposed to postpone the meeting to a much later date from February 25, as was previously agreed upon.

"Vitaly Ignatiev drew the attention of his Moldovan colleague to the counterproductive nature of avoiding a sustainable dialogue in the face of a significant range of problematic topics that need to be resolved as soon as possible and a dynamically changing situation.

The Minister insisted on the need for an early meeting, and the parties agreed to hold a meeting on Monday, February 28," the ministry said.

Some 60% of Transnistria's population are Russians and Ukrainians. The region sought secession from Moldova before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

