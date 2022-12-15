UrduPoint.com

Moldovan, Ukrainian Border Guards To Jointly Control Common Border - Interior Ministry

The Moldovan Border Police and the Ukrainian Border Guard Service will organize joint control of Moldova's eastern border, Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian and our border guards will jointly control the flow of people and goods at checkpoints on the eastern section of the Moldovan border in accordance with European standards. The decision to deploy Ukrainian border guards on Moldovan territory is justified, all the more given the situation with power cuts and other restrictions. We are trying to mobilize our logistics," Revenco said at the Eastern Border Security and Stabilization Forum in Chisinau.

The main part of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border in the east runs through the Transnistrian region.

There are a total of 35 checkpoints on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border and another 21 are located on the border of the unrecognized Moldovan Republic of Transnistria and Ukraine, whose operation has been suspended by Kiev since February.

Since mid-November, the electricity supply at checkpoints on the Ukrainian side of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border has been regularly cut off due to strikes on Ukraine's power grid.

The forum, organized by he Moldovan internal ministry, brought together chiefs of police, border police and officials from over 10 countries on Europe's eastern border. The goal of the conference was to emphasize the importance of effective border management, as well as regional security challenges in the context of military action in Ukraine.

