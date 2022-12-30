UrduPoint.com

Moldovans Split In Half On Issue Of Country's Possible Accession To EU - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Moldovans are divided into two almost equal groups with half believing the country will join the EU and the other half denying this is a possibility, a survey by social and political science research company Intellect group showed on Friday.

According to the poll, about 45.9% of respondents believe the country could become part of the European Union in the future, with 27.2% thinking it "will probably happen," and 18.7% that "it will definitely happen." As many as 47.2% of respondents do not believe in European integration, the survey showed, specifying that 16.5% of respondents categorically denied such a possibility.

Some 6.9% of Moldovans found it difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from December 1-20 among 1,209 respondents from 82 urban and rural settlements in Moldova with a margin of error not exceeding 2.9%.

On June 23, the European Commission recommended granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In October, the latter held the first meeting of the EU integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to make local legislation correspond to European standards prior to joining the bloc.

