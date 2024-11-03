Open Menu

Moldovans Vote In Tense Election On EU Future

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Moldovans were voting on Sunday in a tense presidential election runoff that could decide whether the ex-Soviet country continues on a pro-European path or tilts back toward Russia's influence.

The election in the small nation sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the EU is taking place amid fears of Russian interference, and just two weeks after a referendum on joining the European Union passed by a razor-thin margin.

Pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu scored 42.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago. Alexandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and who was fired as prosecutor general by Sandu last year, received 26 percent.

