Moldovans Vote In Tense Election On EU Future
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Moldovans were voting on Sunday in a tense presidential election runoff that could decide whether the ex-Soviet country continues on a pro-European path or tilts back toward Russia's influence.
The election in the small nation sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the EU is taking place amid fears of Russian interference, and just two weeks after a referendum on joining the European Union passed by a razor-thin margin.
Pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu scored 42.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago. Alexandr Stoianoglo, supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and who was fired as prosecutor general by Sandu last year, received 26 percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pakistani cultural bonds through music, art, culinary experiences in Riy ..1 hour ago
-
South African police arrest 225 illegal miners3 hours ago
-
Spanish royals to visit flood-hit region as fresh downpours loom4 hours ago
-
Motta's Juventus up to third with 'important' Udinese win4 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins Malaysia MotoGP to keep title race alive4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh held series of meetings with Pakistani-Americans in NY, urging investment4 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Japan Classic scores4 hours ago
-
Ajaz stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep5 hours ago
-
No durable peace until world's occupied people granted right of self-determination: Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Pant hits fifty as India 92-6 in chase of 1476 hours ago
-
In UK, Trump's Scottish links split locals7 hours ago
-
Zebi Dhol Master mesmerizes audiences with ‘Chit'ta Chola Se Day Darzi’ at Pakistan Week in Riya ..8 hours ago