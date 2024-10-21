Open Menu

Moldovans Vote 'no' In Referendum On Joining EU: Partial Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Moldovans vote 'no' in referendum on joining EU: partial results

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Moldovans on Sunday voted against the ex-Soviet republic joining the EU in a referendum, according to partial results published by the election commission, a potential setback for pro-European President Maia Sandu as she seeks re-election.

With almost 60 percent of the vote counted, more than 55 percent said "no" and almost 45 percent said "yes", but results could yet change as votes are counted in the capital Chisinau, which is favourable to joining the EU, and abroad.

The referendum was at the initiative of Sandu, who cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sandu topped the first round of Moldova's presidential vote on Sunday, according to the partial results.

Sandu had 35 percent of the votes and is likely to face her closest competitor Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists, in the second round.

So far, he has a higher-than-expected result of almost 30 percent.

ani-jza/bc

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Chisinau Moldova Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

17 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From World