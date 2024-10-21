Moldovans Vote 'no' In Referendum On Joining EU: Partial Results
Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Moldovans on Sunday voted against the ex-Soviet republic joining the EU in a referendum, according to partial results published by the election commission, a potential setback for pro-European President Maia Sandu as she seeks re-election.
With almost 60 percent of the vote counted, more than 55 percent said "no" and almost 45 percent said "yes", but results could yet change as votes are counted in the capital Chisinau, which is favourable to joining the EU, and abroad.
The referendum was at the initiative of Sandu, who cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Sandu topped the first round of Moldova's presidential vote on Sunday, according to the partial results.
Sandu had 35 percent of the votes and is likely to face her closest competitor Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists, in the second round.
So far, he has a higher-than-expected result of almost 30 percent.
