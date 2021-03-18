Vladimir Golovatyuk, Moldova's ambassador to Russia, on Thursday accepted parliamentary majority's nomination to the post of prime minister, the embassy told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, Ernest Vardanyan, a member of the Party of Socialists, said that the parliamentary majority nominates Golovatyuk and 53 lawmakers are ready to support his candidacy.

"The ambassador agreed to the proposal of Chairperson of the Parliament Zinaida Greceanii ... The proposal was made yesterday, and the ambassador agreed," the embassy said, adding that Golovatyuk is in Moscow now.

On February 23, Moldova's constitutional court ruled that Prime Minister Maia Sandu must hold consultations on cabinet formation with lawmakers. On Tuesday, five out of six parliamentary parties were in favor of forming a cabinet, while Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity kept insisting on parliament dissolution and snap elections. Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the candidate for prime minister, but the Party of Socialists challenged the move in court.