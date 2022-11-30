(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Moldovan government will ask the parliament to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days due to the continuing energy crisis in the country, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022)

The state of emergency was introduced in Moldova following the launch of Russia's military operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24 and was extended several times.

"Unfortunately, there is no doubt that it is necessary to extend the state of emergency. This instrument is necessary because we have no other options for solutions that can be applied immediately. The decision to extend the state of emergency regime and submit it to parliament has been approved," Gavrilita told the cabinet meeting.

The decree stipulates the extension of the state of emergency for 60 days from December 6, however, it must now be approved by the parliament to enter into force.

The extension is necessitated by the energy crisis, the impact on transport, energy and border security of Moldova.

The Emergency Situations Commission will have the right to make urgent solutions to provide all consumers with energy sources and maintain energy security in Moldova should the state of emergency be extended.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet. Inflation surpassed 34% in October.

On October 1, Russian energy giant Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract. In November, Moldova will receive only 51% of the gas volume required by the country.