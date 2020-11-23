CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Central Electoral Commission of Moldova (CEC) has approved the report on the results of the second round of the presidential election in the republic for onward submission to the Constitutional Court, which has 10 days to recognize the election results and confirm the mandate of the new president, commission chairman Dorin Cimil said on Monday.

"The CEC decided to approve the report on the results of the second round of Moldova's presidential election. The report of the CEC will be submitted to the Constitutional Court. Six votes in favor and one person abstained, which means that the report has been approved," Cimil said at a meeting.

According to the head of the CEC, the report comes into force at the time of the approval, and it can be appealed within three days.

On November 15, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.