UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Officially Recognizes Sandu As Election Winner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Officially Recognizes Sandu as Election Winner

The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission has officially adopted a protocol of the presidential runoff, recognizing Maia Sandu as the winner, and will soon present documents to the Constitutional Court, commission chairman Dorin Cimil said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission has officially adopted a protocol of the presidential runoff, recognizing Maia Sandu as the winner, and will soon present documents to the Constitutional Court, commission chairman Dorin Cimil said on Friday.

"The Central Electoral commission has ruled to adopt the protocol of the second round of the election of Moldova's president; to recognize Maia Sandu, the candidate from the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the winner of the presidential election; to present the information to Moldova's Constitutional Court in order to certify the election results. The project was supported by eight votes, the decision was made unanimously," Cimil said.

Related Topics

Election Moldova From Court

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

34 seconds ago

CTP restarts lecture sessions for capacity buildin ..

1 minute ago

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

21 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Visits Hospital Receiving CO ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases increases as 36 more lost lives ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.