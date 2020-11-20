The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission has officially adopted a protocol of the presidential runoff, recognizing Maia Sandu as the winner, and will soon present documents to the Constitutional Court, commission chairman Dorin Cimil said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission has officially adopted a protocol of the presidential runoff, recognizing Maia Sandu as the winner, and will soon present documents to the Constitutional Court, commission chairman Dorin Cimil said on Friday.

"The Central Electoral commission has ruled to adopt the protocol of the second round of the election of Moldova's president; to recognize Maia Sandu, the candidate from the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the winner of the presidential election; to present the information to Moldova's Constitutional Court in order to certify the election results. The project was supported by eight votes, the decision was made unanimously," Cimil said.