(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) creates no obstacles for Chisinau's efforts to fulfill its commitments to the European Union when seeking a deeper integration with the bloc, Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Moldova's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) creates no obstacles for Chisinau's efforts to fulfill its commitments to the European Union when seeking a deeper integration with the bloc, Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea said on Wednesday.

"The decision to leave the CIS could not be exclusively political and it should not be based on emotions either. Moreover, if you have heard statements of the EU ambassador (to Moldova), he sees no obstacles if Moldova remains a CIS member. It does not prevent us from fulfilling obligations under the Association Agreement (with the EU)," Bolea said on the air of the RLIVE broadcaster.

According to the minister, markets of the CIS states are still very popular among Moldovan agricultural exporters, with the commonwealth accounting for around 70% of Moldova's Apple exports.

Moldova's membership in the CIS, which consists of nine member states, including Russia and Belarus, has become a topic of discussions since Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In May, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country should stay within the CIS as long as it meets its national interests.

In July, President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu stated that Chisinau was not accepting invitations to CIS meetings and should seriously look into possible withdrawal from the institution.