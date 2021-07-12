UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Communists And Socialists Bloc Recognizes PAS' Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Moldova's Communists and Socialists Bloc Recognizes PAS' Election Victory

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Ex-President Igor Dodon, who co-chairs the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, on Monday congratulated the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) party on winning snap parliamentary elections.

According to the Central Election Commission, PAS received 52.74% of the vote while the Communists and Socialists bloc came second with 27.22%.

"The Communists and Socialists bloc in Moldova considers the results of the parliamentary elections to be a democratic norm, I congratulate the Action and Solidarity Party and President Maia Sandu on their victory," Dodon said during a briefing.

The former president added that PAS follows the goal of Moldova's unification with Romania.

"It is known that the Action and Solidarity party previously spoke about the need to unite with Romania. This will not happen in the near future, but they will work in this direction, our bloc is categorically against it," Dodon added.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Romania Moldova

Recent Stories

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

36 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

58 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.