CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Ex-President Igor Dodon, who co-chairs the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, on Monday congratulated the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) party on winning snap parliamentary elections.

According to the Central Election Commission, PAS received 52.74% of the vote while the Communists and Socialists bloc came second with 27.22%.

"The Communists and Socialists bloc in Moldova considers the results of the parliamentary elections to be a democratic norm, I congratulate the Action and Solidarity Party and President Maia Sandu on their victory," Dodon said during a briefing.

The former president added that PAS follows the goal of Moldova's unification with Romania.

"It is known that the Action and Solidarity party previously spoke about the need to unite with Romania. This will not happen in the near future, but they will work in this direction, our bloc is categorically against it," Dodon added.