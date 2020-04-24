UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Constitution Court Head Ousted For Call With Dodon, Successor Vows Impartiality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Moldovan Constitutional Court's newly appointed chair, Domnica Manole, said on Friday that her predecessor, Vladimir Turcan, had been dismissed, as he undermined trust in the judiciary by discussing court rulings with President Igor Dodon.

In early April, the Moldovan government adopted a relief package to support people and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The package was suspended after the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the Sors party challenged it in the Constitutional Court. Dodon then discussed the ruling in a phone call with Turcan. On Thursday, the court passed a no-confidence vote in the latter, with Manole succeeding him in the post.

"The conversation between the two statesmen that called into question the independence of the Constitutional Court and outraged public opinion could not remain unanswered by some of the judges of the court.

As the new president of the Constitutional Court, I will try to restore trust in the court," Manole said.

She also urged the country's leadership, political parties and politicians to refrain from trying to "call, give advice or get first-hand information" from judges, because this may be considered an attempt to influence the court.

Turcan served as the Constitutional Court president since August. His appointment was accompanied by a scandal, as Maia Sandu, the then-prime minister and the current PAS leader, doubted the impartiality of Turcan, a former member of Dodon's Party of Socialists. Back then, Manole appealed to her colleagues to revise Turcan's appointment, but her request was dismissed as unfounded.

