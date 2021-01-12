UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Constitutional Court Expands Concept Of Victim Of Political Repression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Moldova's Constitutional Court Expands Concept of Victim of Political Repression

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova on Tuesday ruled that the concept of "victim of political repression" includes children born in places of exile, as well as children whose parents were victims of repression, Head of the Constitutional Court Domnica Manole said.

In July, Octavian Ticu, an independent Moldovan lawmaker, addressed the Constitutional Court with a request to declare unconstitutional the law on the rehabilitation of victims of political repression. In particular, Ticu opposed the recognition as victims only of those children who were born before exile and only if the parents had previously entered into a legal marriage.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova decided to declare unconstitutional the text set out in the first article of Law 276 on the rehabilitation of victims of political repression.

Until the parliament introduces amendments to the law, children born in places of repression or on the way to them will also be considered victims of political repression, if one of the parents is a victim of political repression," Manole said, reading the ruling.

According to the court, the previous text of the law deprived children born out of wedlock in places of exile of the right to be considered a victim of political repression. Children whose parents got married already in the place of resettlement also were not recognized as victims.

The decision of the Constitutional Court came into force at the time of its announcement.

