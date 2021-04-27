UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Constitutional Court Invalidates Parliament's Decision To Dismiss Court Chief

Tue 27th April 2021

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova invalidated on Tuesday the parliament's ruling to dismiss court chief Domnica Manole.

On April 23, the Moldovan parliament withdrew its own decree, signed on August 16, 2019, appointing Manole as a member of the constitutional court, which she now heads. Instead of her, ex-prosecutor Boris Lupashku was appointed. The constitutional court suspended the parliamentary rulings' entry into force, and Lupashku rejected the appointment earlier on Tuesday.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to declare illegal the parliament's decision made on April 23, 2021 to annul the decree, signed on August 16, 2019, to appoint [Manole] as a constitutional court judge; as well as the decree, signed on April 23, 2021, to appoint a new judge of the constitutional court," Manole said.

This is a final ruling that is not subject to any appeal, therefore, Manole remains the head of the constitutional court.

