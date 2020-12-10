(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moldova's Constitutional Court has confirmed the results of the November 15 presidential election, recognizing Maia Sandu's victory, the court chief, Domnica Manole, said on Thursday.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, Sandu got 57.75 percent of votes in the runoff, while Idor Dodon, who ran for a second term in office, got 42.25 percent.

International observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have recognized the legitimacy of the vote.

"The Constitutional Court has ruled to confirm the result of Moldova's presidential election, held on November 15, 2020, and to recognize Maia Sandu's mandate as the president of Moldova," Manole said.

This is the final decision that comes into force immediately after the announcement.

Sandu will be inaugurated on December 24.