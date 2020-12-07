CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Moldova's Constitutional Court has suspended the amendments that restricted presidential powers ” they, in part, would stop the security and information service from being directly accountable to the president ” the press service of the court said Monday.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has recently accused incumbent President Igor Dodon of trying to "usurp" the power as a party, which supports Dodon, submitted a draft law on the security service. The parliament backed this initiative on Thursday, but Sandu's party contested the decision in the Constitutional Court.

The court is suspending the new law until it can form a definitive opinion on the actions of the parliament.