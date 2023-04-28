UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Current Leadership Seeks To Drift Towards Russophobia - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The current leadership of Moldova seeks to drift towards Russophobia, which does not quite correlate with the public sentiment in this country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Moldovan authorities have recently compiled a list of officials from Russia who are banned from entering the republic.

"It is obvious that the current leadership of Moldova is rapidly drifting towards the very well-known Russophobia," Peskov told reporters, adding that these processes "do not correlate with the public sentiment."

Commenting on Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean's statement on banning Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering the country, he said that Moldova is striving to become an unfriendly country.

