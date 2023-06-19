(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Moldova's projects under a program to strengthen the country's defense capabilities with the expanded support of NATO have tripled over the past year from six to 18, the Moldovan Ambassador to Belgium Viorel Cibotaru said on Sunday.

"NATO asked Moldova to formulate assistance requests ... After studying the list, NATO made a political decision, which included individual support, expanded support for Moldova. In May 2022, there were six projects on paper and three real projects, now we have 18 projects with NATO," Cibotaru said on air of the Radio Moldova broadcaster.

The ambassador also said that Moldova had asked for assistance related to the organization of the armed forces and the training of law enforcement agencies, adding that all projects were expected to be realized over the period from three to six months.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality to be admitted to a military alliance. Sandu had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want a rapprochement with NATO. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.