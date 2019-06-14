(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Democratic Party of Moldova decided at a meeting of the National Political Council on Friday that the government of Pavel Filip dismissed by President Igor Dodon will have to resign, the party's deputy chairman, Vladimir Chebotar, said.

"The Democratic Party decided that the Moldovan government headed by Pavel Filip is resigning from today," Chebotar told reporters at a briefing.