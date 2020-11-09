Aureliu Ciocoi has taken the oath as the Moldovan foreign minister, following the resignation of four ministers from the Moldovan Democratic Party, including former Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea following the first round of presidential elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Aureliu Ciocoi has taken the oath as the Moldovan foreign minister, following the resignation of four ministers from the Moldovan Democratic Party, including former Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea following the first round of presidential elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The Democratic Party of Moldova decided last week to recall its representatives from the government after the first round of presidential elections, with the second round slated for November 15. Prime Minister Ion Chicu decided to send a request to the president to recall the Democratic Party ministers and replace them with other candidates, so the government could continue to function normally. Other ministers that left their posts are: Economy Minister Sergiu Railean, Education Minister Igor Sarov and Defense Minister Alexandru Pinzari.

"Today we had to reshuffle the government, other changes will follow as well, including the management strategy.

We cannot stop all the projects and block the economy because of political chaos," Dodon said.

The new minister was sworn on Monday.

"I swear to defend democracy and basic human rights, sovereignty, neutrality and the integrity of the country," Ciocoi said during the swearing-in ceremony.

Besides, Victor Gaiciuc took oath of office as the defense minister, Renato Usatii assumed the post of the economy minister while Lilia Pogolsha became a new education minister.

Dodon stressed that the new ministers are expected to work for a long period, as he was planning to initiate social reforms to support the health care system, public-sector employees and retired citizens.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu thanked the new members of the government, who agreed to join the cabinet in such a turbulent period, adding that all the ministries should now operate efficiently, as the government prepares the next year's budget.