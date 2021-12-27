Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has asked to postpone the hearing in the case related to embezzlement of state funds in the amount of $12 million to December 29, Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Mariana Cherpec said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021)

The office has summoned Dodon to present suspicions of embezzlement, and the former president was expected to meet with prosecutors on Monday.

"Igor Dodon contacted us through his lawyer and asked to postpone the date of the hearing. We agreed on this issue, he will have to appear at the prosecutor's office on December 29 at 11.00 (09.00 GMT)," Cherpec said.