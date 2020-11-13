UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Dodon Calls On People At Rally To Defend His Victory After Sunday's Runoff

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Moldova's Dodon Calls on People at Rally to Defend His Victory After Sunday's Runoff

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, running for a second term in office, called on Friday on the participants of a rally of his supporters in Chisinau, to take to the streets and defend his victory, if necessary, after the runoff

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, running for a second term in office, called on Friday on the participants of a rally of his supporters in Chisinau, to take to the streets and defend his victory, if necessary, after the runoff.

Moldova held the first round of the presidential election on November 1. Ex-Prime Minister Maia Sandu won 36.1 percent of the vote, while Socialist Dodon got 32.6 percent. The runoff is scheduled for Sunday.

"We have no other motherland, people cannot be divided into 'bad' and 'good' ones, we should be tough and rebut, we will not skittle away our victory.

If such a need arises, we will all go here to defend it. I call on all of you to cast your vote on November 15, to vote against this gang. We will not let them take our motherland!" Dodon said.

Dodon expressed the belief he would secure victory. The Moldovan leader called on his supporters to "visit every house and explain to neighbors and close ones how they should vote."

