CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Current Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Sunday that Moldova does not need a political crisis on top of an economic one as the country holds a presidential election.

Dodon is one of eight candidates vying for the office. His main rival in this election is the leader of Action and Solidarity Party, Maia Sandu. According to a Sputnik correspondent, Dodon cast his vote at a polling station located in Chisinau's northwestern district of Buiucani.

"Most of the Moldovan citizens want stability. I am sure that we do not need chaos, especially in the current situation.

When the [COVID-19] pandemic is still in Moldavia, when there is an economic crisis, we do not need an additional political crisis," Dodon told reporters at the polling station.

The president also said that he had voted for peace, stability and friendship between different ethnicities living in Moldova as well as balanced relations with the country's foreign partners.

If none of the candidates manages to win over 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be scheduled on November 15.