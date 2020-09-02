(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday discussed the presence of OSCE monitors at the upcoming presidential election with Claus Neukirch, the head of the OSCE mission in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday discussed the presence of OSCE monitors at the upcoming presidential election with Claus Neukirch, the head of the OSCE mission in the country.

Moldova will hold its next presidential election on November 1.

"In light of the beginning of the presidential campaign in our country, we have discussed upcoming participation of the OSCE and ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] in the monitoring of the electoral process.

On my part, I have stressed that Moldova is interested in working with OSCE observers," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The sides also discussed the political settlement with the breakaway region of Transnistria, emphasizing the importance of a unified stance of international partners on the issue.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter declared independence and gained international recognition in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became de facto independent from Chisinau.