CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday called on international organizations to send their observers to the country for the presidential election, which is scheduled for November 1.

"The presidential election campaign in Moldova has begun today, from September 1-11, presidential candidates can create initiative groups to collect signatures.

I also call on development partners to send observers to these elections. This electoral process is very important for us, we will do our best to ensure that the elections are held in accordance with international standards," Dodon said at a briefing.

The leader also called on future presidential candidates to abide by the national law and promised that the authorities would ensure that the upcoming election would remain democratic and transparent.