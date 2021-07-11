UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Dodon Mulls Contesting Election Results

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Moldova's Dodon Mulls Contesting Election Results

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said after snap parliamentary polls on Sunday that his Party of Socialists would say if it planned to contest the results after analyzing voting irregularities.

"We will analyze all violations and decide if we should challenge the results of the elections. Moldova will turn a new page tomorrow and I can't rule out that there will be only two or three parties left in parliament," he told reporters after the voting closed.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova Sunday All

Recent Stories

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

25 minutes ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

2 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

2 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

3 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

3 hours ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.