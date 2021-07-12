CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said after snap parliamentary polls on Sunday that his Party of Socialists would say if it planned to contest the results after analyzing voting irregularities.

"We will analyze all violations and decide if we should challenge the results of the elections. Moldova will turn a new page tomorrow and I can't rule out that there will be only two or three parties left in parliament," he told reporters after the voting closed.