CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Moldova may delay its November 1 presidential election if another wave of COVID-19 hits the country in the second half of the year, incumbent head of state Igor Dodon said on Friday.

"All countries are preparing for the second wave of the pandemic this autumn, the second wave will definitely hit in fall or winter. If the parliament declares an emergency, according to the constitution, all elections will be either canceled or postponed. If there are many coronavirus cases this fall, the elections will have to be postponed, but I hope that elections will be held in the fall," Dodon said in a video address via his Facebook account.

The president also recommended that the country's health care system and the people be well prepared for a second wave of the pandemic.

Moldova has so far confirmed 6,704 COVID-19 cases, 3,089 recoveries and 233 deaths. In response to the pandemic, the authorities declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March, which expired earlier in May. Nevertheless, the government has now imposed a health emergency regime for 30 days, keeping a ban on mass gatherings and school classes in place. Citizens are also required to wear face masks in public places.