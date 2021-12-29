Moldova's Dodon Recognized As Suspect In Case Of $12Mln Embezzlement
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday after he visited the prosecutor's office that he was recognized as a suspect in the case related to embezzlement of state funds in the amount of $12 million.
"They showed me part of the case documents, they said that I was a suspect, not an accused," Dodon told reporters.