Moldova's Dodon, Sandu Have Equal Chances to Win Second Round of Elections - Poll

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The incumbent president of Moldova Igor Dodon and his pro-EU rival Maia Sandu have equal chances of winning the second round of presidential elections, according to a poll by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers presented on Monday.

The survey established that 50.5 percent (55.3 percent in October) of voters are ready to support the candidacy of the incumbent president Dodon, while 49.5 percent support ex-premier Sandu (up from 44.7 percent earlier).

On top of that 11.9 percent had no opinion and 6.2 percent did not want to participate in the elections. Residents of breakaway Transnistria and representatives of the Moldovan diaspora abroad did not participate in the poll.

The poll was conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers from November 3-7, with 1,177 respondents from 81 settlements taking part. The margin of error is 3 percent.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of presidential elections. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes in the last elections, the second round will take place on November 15.

