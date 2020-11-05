UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Dodon, Sandu To Hold Presidential Debate Next Week Ahead Of 2nd Round Of Vote

Thu 05th November 2020

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term in office, said on Wednesday that he would take part in a debate with his challenger and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu on November 11 ahead of the second round of elections.

"The debate with Sandu will take place exactly in one week, next Wednesday.

The debate should take place on a neutral platform, for example, it can be the academy of Economic Studies of Moldova," Dodon said while aired by TV8 broadcaster.

The president refused to participate in debates before the first round of elections. Sandu, in response to Dodon's proposal, said at a briefing earlier on Wednesday that she was ready to take part in debate just once.

The first round of presidential elections in Moldova was held on Sunday. Sandu won 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by Dodon with 32.6 percent.

