CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Detained Ex-Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday via his lawyers that he can provide explanations on the criminal case against him, which will remove all suspicions against him.

Earlier in the day, Dodon was detained for 72 hours over suspicion of "corruption" and "treason.

"

"Dear citizens, I want to assure you that for each element of interest to prosecutors, I have the necessary explanations that remove any suspicion of corruption and violation of the law ... And I am sure that a fair and politically independent court will recognize my case," Dodon said in a letter shared by his lawyers on his Telegram channel.