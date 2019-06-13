UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Dodon Says Court Will Have To Step Back If Venice Commission Recognizes Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Moldova's Dodon Says Court Will Have to Step Back If Venice Commission Recognizes Gov't

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday that the country's constitutional court will have to review all its recent decisions on the cabinet appointments if the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, will recognize legitimacy of the government of Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

Earlier in the week, during the first cabinet meeting, Sandu said that she would send letters to the European Commission, the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission asking them to asses the constitutional court's rulings on dissolution of the parliament and early elections. The meeting of the Venice Commission is scheduled for June 21.

"The Venice Commission is a very important body, if it decides that the process of creating the parliamentary majority and the government was legitimate, the constitutional court should review its decisions, and all judges will have to resign," Dodon told the Moldova 1 tv channel.

The President noted that he talked to former heads of the country's constitutional court and they said that the decisions of the constitutional court could be reviewed.

After the indecisive February parliamentary elections and three months of political stalemate, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government. Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties. The Moldovan constitutional court ruled the parliamentary agreement unconstitutional.

Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government. If it fails to do so, the president has to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections. The constitutional court ruled that the deadline for the legislature to form the government was June 7 and the bipartisan agreement on Sandu's appointment came one day later.

The court also ruled on June 9 to transfer the presidential powers of Dodon to former prime minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections. Dodon promptly annulled the decision.

