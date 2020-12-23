(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday that he had discussed the government's resignation with outgoing Prime Minister Ion Chicu, adding they had agreed that "the time has come" and it will allow the country to hold snap legislative elections.

Earlier in the day, Chicu said that he was stepping down. It happened amid President-elect Maia Sandu's push for early elections.

"The resignation of prime minister means the resignation of government; we discussed this issue and decided that the time has come. I want to emphasize that Chicu has decided to leave not because of an opposition-lead vote of no-confidence or protests.

His departure will pave the way for early parliamentary elections," Dodon said at a briefing.

According to the incumbent Socialist president, Sandu, who will be inaugurated on Thursday, is set to hold talks with parliamentary groups next week to appoint new prime minister or start preparations for early elections.

Under Moldovan law, the prime minister's departure automatically implies the resignation of an entire cabinet. The president then initiates negotiations with parliamentary groups to choose a candidate for the prime minister's post. The parliament has 45 days to form a new cabinet. Otherwise, the president can dissolve the legislature and set a date for early elections.