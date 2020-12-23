UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Dodon Says Discussed Cabinet Resignation With Chicu, Agreed 'Time Has Come'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Moldova's Dodon Says Discussed Cabinet Resignation With Chicu, Agreed 'Time Has Come'

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday that he had discussed the government's resignation with outgoing Prime Minister Ion Chicu, adding they had agreed that "the time has come" and it will allow the country to hold snap legislative elections

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday that he had discussed the government's resignation with outgoing Prime Minister Ion Chicu, adding they had agreed that "the time has come" and it will allow the country to hold snap legislative elections.

Earlier in the day, Chicu said that he was stepping down. It happened amid President-elect Maia Sandu's push for early elections.

"The resignation of prime minister means the resignation of government; we discussed this issue and decided that the time has come. I want to emphasize that Chicu has decided to leave not because of an opposition-lead vote of no-confidence or protests.

His departure will pave the way for early parliamentary elections," Dodon said at a briefing.

According to the incumbent Socialist president, Sandu, who will be inaugurated on Thursday, is set to hold talks with parliamentary groups next week to appoint new prime minister or start preparations for early elections.

Under Moldovan law, the prime minister's departure automatically implies the resignation of an entire cabinet. The president then initiates negotiations with parliamentary groups to choose a candidate for the prime minister's post. The parliament has 45 days to form a new cabinet. Otherwise, the president can dissolve the legislature and set a date for early elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

11 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus forces Rotherham to postpone Champions ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks mostly climb, dollar drops after Trump stim ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising vi ..

2 minutes ago

Ashab Irfan of Punjab to face Hamza Sharif of KP i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.