Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping To Hold Talks With Russian President Putin By September 10

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Russian President Putin by September 10

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Thursday he is expecting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late August - early September to discuss trade and gas supply issues

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Thursday he is expecting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late August - early September to discuss trade and gas supply issues.

"In late August - early September, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is already planned, our agendas are being coordinated since there are a lot of events are taking place both on our side and theirs.

I am sure no later than September 10 I will have a meeting with Putin as part of a working visit, to discuss exports and gas among other issues," Dodon said in an interview with Moldova 1 television.

