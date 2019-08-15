Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping To Hold Talks With Russian President Putin By September 10
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:50 PM
Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Thursday he is expecting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late August - early September to discuss trade and gas supply issues
"In late August - early September, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is already planned, our agendas are being coordinated since there are a lot of events are taking place both on our side and theirs.
I am sure no later than September 10 I will have a meeting with Putin as part of a working visit, to discuss exports and gas among other issues," Dodon said in an interview with Moldova 1 television.