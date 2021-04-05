CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Moldova should use the recent lull in new cases of COVID-19 wave to strengthen its healthcare system, Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and the current leader of the Party of Socialists, said on Monday.

"In the near future, we have to use this respite of several weeks before the next wave, which will come, according to experts, in early or mid-May, and will be followed by a higher incidence with more aggressive tendencies than in March. Medics need additional and immediate help, and the vaccination effort should be as dynamic as possible," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Dodon, the decreasing number of new cases is the result of actions approved by the authorities several weeks ago, including distance learning at schools and universities.

Dodon said that Moldova should inoculate at least 100,000 people against COVID-19 within a month and then speed up the campaign. He also mentioned that Russia could deliver 180,000 doses of Sputnik-V in 25-30 days.

Moldova is in a state of emergency until May 30. The visiting of parks, sports facilities and recreation areas is forbidden. Only 30 percent of personnel can work simultaneously at workplaces, while others must work remotely.

The country has registered more than 235,000 cases of COVID-19 so far, of which more than 215,000 have recovered, and 5,136 have died.