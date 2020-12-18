Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon announced on Friday that he had signed a law lifting restrictions on the broadcasting of Russian TV channels in his country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon announced on Friday that he had signed a law lifting restrictions on the broadcasting of Russian tv channels in his country.

In 2017, the Moldovan parliament passed a bill on fighting "foreign propaganda," under which broadcasting of TV and radio programs with analytic, military or political content produced in countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television was banned.

On Thursday, the parliament voted to revoke all restrictions.

"I have signed an important law that introduces changes and amendments to the Republic of Moldova's audiovisual media services code. From now on, censorship on TV channels is canceled, and soon Moldovan residents will again have the possibility to see news by Russian TV channels and other TV channels the broadcasting of which used to be prohibited," Dodon wrote on Facebook.