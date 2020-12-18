UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Dodon Signed Law Lifting Restrictions On Russian TV Channels Broadcasting

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Moldova's Dodon Signed Law Lifting Restrictions on Russian TV Channels Broadcasting

Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon announced on Friday that he had signed a law lifting restrictions on the broadcasting of Russian TV channels in his country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon announced on Friday that he had signed a law lifting restrictions on the broadcasting of Russian tv channels in his country.

In 2017, the Moldovan parliament passed a bill on fighting "foreign propaganda," under which broadcasting of TV and radio programs with analytic, military or political content produced in countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television was banned.

On Thursday, the parliament voted to revoke all restrictions.

"I have signed an important law that introduces changes and amendments to the Republic of Moldova's audiovisual media services code. From now on, censorship on TV channels is canceled, and soon Moldovan residents will again have the possibility to see news by Russian TV channels and other TV channels the broadcasting of which used to be prohibited," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Facebook Moldova 2017 Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

19 minutes ago

Barnier says just hours left for Brexit talks

24 seconds ago

China's Chengdu opens 5 new metro lines

26 seconds ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence i ..

10 minutes ago

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

27 minutes ago

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.