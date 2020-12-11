CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Moldova's outgoing President Igor Dodon announced on Friday that he would pay a working visit to the Russian capital of Moscow on December 24-25, immediately after new head of state Maia Sandu's inauguration.

"I will leave for Moscow in the evening of December 24, after the inauguration of President Sandu, and important meetings will be held there on December 25," Dodon said in a videoaddress.