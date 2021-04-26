(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon urged Maia Sandu, the incumbent leader, to consult with the parliament to determine the date of early elections and find a way out of the current political crisis.

On April 15, the constitutional court recognized Sandu's right to dissolve the Socialist-majority parliament. In response, the parliament rejected the court's decision and revoked the mandate of court chief Domnica Manole, replacing her with Boris Lupascu. The pro-presidential party appealed the parliament's decision, with the constitutional court suspending the parliamentary decisions.

"As the chairman of the Party of Socialists, which has the largest number of seats in the parliament, I call on the president of the country to immediately stop all actions that provoke the destabilization of the situation in Moldova and urgently start consultations to overcome the crisis.

There is still a time and place for dialogue," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to the ex-president, the incumbent should urgently launch dialogue with the parliament and jointly set a date for early legislative elections "promptly after a steady decline in new coronavirus cases."

Moreover, the politician went on, the authorities have to work out a "roadmap for economic, social and pandemic situation," and establish a joint commission of the parliament and the presidency on a constitutional reform. The commission would be coordinated by experts from the Council of Europe, Dodon added.