CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova registered on Wednesday Maia Sandu, the current leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and the country's former prime minister, as a presidential candidate, the CEC's press service said.

"The Central Electoral Commission registered at today's meeting Maia Sandu as a candidate for the presidency of Moldova, nominated by the Party of Action and Solidarity," the CEC said in a statement.

There are currently six registered presidential hopefuls in Moldova, including the incumbent leader, Igor Dodon. Documents of two more candidates are being verified. The deadline to submit documents for registration is October 1.

The Moldovan presidential vote is scheduled for November 1.